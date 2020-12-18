Trust Co of Kansas Acquires 472 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trust Co of Kansas raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in AT&T were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,075,279,000 after buying an additional 3,397,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in AT&T by 102.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658,276 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,847,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,940,000 after acquiring an additional 496,199 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.31. 852,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,615,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.