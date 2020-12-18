Trust Co of Kansas Acquires 14,231 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trust Co of Kansas lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,897 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 2.7% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Intel were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 176,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,564,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Intel by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.1% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,035,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $121,831,000 after acquiring an additional 84,927 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.92.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.02. 1,560,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,055,557. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

