TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Reaches Market Cap of $85,796.05

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $85,796.05 and approximately $750.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 36.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016246 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002488 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00014209 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00011879 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003202 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00033132 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.