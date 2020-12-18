Truist Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $365.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PANW. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.34.

NYSE:PANW traded up $21.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $352.45. 117,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $332.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.41.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.88, for a total value of $341,578.64. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,689,539.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.30, for a total transaction of $1,065,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,838,372.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,634 shares of company stock valued at $34,908,893. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 103.7% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,427 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,081 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,634,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $1,755,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,518,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

