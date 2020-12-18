TrueFi (TRU) Achieves Market Cap of $38.16 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. TrueFi has a total market cap of $38.16 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded flat against the US dollar. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00134383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.46 or 0.00775559 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00199155 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00387478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00125391 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00078117 BTC.

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

Buying and Selling TrueFi

