Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) (LON:TRB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.03

Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) (LON:TRB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.03 and traded as high as $75.00. Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) shares last traded at $73.66, with a volume of 49,392 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £162.04 million and a PE ratio of -57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 62.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Tribal Group plc (TRB.L)’s payout ratio is -71.43%.

Tribal Group plc provides education related systems and solutions, and educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Student Management Systems (SMS), i-graduate, and Quality Assurance Solutions (QAS).

