Trend Aggregation Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS) Shares Up 0.8%

Trend Aggregation Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.33 and last traded at $28.33. 4,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 18,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trend Aggregation Dividend Stock ETF stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Trend Aggregation Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of Trend Aggregation Dividend Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

