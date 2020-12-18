TRAXIA (TM2) Achieves Market Cap of $12,004.64

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. One TRAXIA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN and Kucoin. TRAXIA has a market cap of $12,004.64 and $11.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TRAXIA has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00134356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.46 or 0.00774130 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00167973 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00384683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00124640 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00078245 BTC.

About TRAXIA

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 tokens. TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co

TRAXIA Token Trading

TRAXIA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

