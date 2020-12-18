Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,178.90

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,178.90 and traded as high as $1,367.50. Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) shares last traded at $1,335.28, with a volume of 883,585 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,439 ($18.80) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,448.73 ($18.93).

The company has a market cap of £3.36 billion and a PE ratio of -1,114.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,246.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,180.09.

In other news, insider John Rogers bought 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,283 ($16.76) per share, for a total transaction of £833.95 ($1,089.56). Also, insider Pete Redfern bought 89 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,046 ($13.67) per share, with a total value of £930.94 ($1,216.28). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 471 shares of company stock valued at $526,140.

About Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

