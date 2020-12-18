TravelNote Market Cap Achieves $19,724.55 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 75.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One TravelNote token can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TravelNote has a total market cap of $19,724.55 and approximately $1.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00132646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.24 or 0.00787058 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00165816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00384776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00125348 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00077141 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TravelNote

TravelNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

