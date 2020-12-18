Travala.com (AVA) Price Reaches $0.80 on Major Exchanges

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $41.62 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One Travala.com token can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00003507 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00134514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.51 or 0.00775205 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00199403 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00387196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00125293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00078207 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,181,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,119,896 tokens. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

Buying and Selling Travala.com

Travala.com can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

