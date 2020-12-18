Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Shares Up 0.2%

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) shares shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.83. 11,105 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 6,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transphorm, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transphorm, Inc designs and manufactures gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistors. It offers products for various high-voltage power conversion applications, such as server/storage products, PV inverters, automotive products, and motor control. The company offers products through sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, the EMEA, Japan, China and ASEAN, Korea, and Taiwan.

