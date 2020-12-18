TransMedics Group (TMDX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) recently:

12/18/2020 – TransMedics Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

12/11/2020 – TransMedics Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/11/2020 – TransMedics Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

12/9/2020 – TransMedics Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

11/6/2020 – TransMedics Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – TransMedics Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

TMDX stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.89. 2,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,176. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.94. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

Get TransMedics Group Inc alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 143.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 27.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 187.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 58,735 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.