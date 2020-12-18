Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $22.87. Approximately 1,304,811 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,079,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TBIO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Translate Bio from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.90% and a negative net margin of 393.56%. The company had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 614,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after buying an additional 3,143,336 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,716,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,609,000 after acquiring an additional 24,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Translate Bio by 53.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,675,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,940,000 after acquiring an additional 930,638 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 16.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,658,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,633,000 after acquiring an additional 368,937 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

