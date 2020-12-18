Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $22.87. Approximately 1,304,811 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,079,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TBIO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Translate Bio from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 614,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after buying an additional 3,143,336 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,716,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,609,000 after acquiring an additional 24,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Translate Bio by 53.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,675,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,940,000 after acquiring an additional 930,638 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 16.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,658,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,633,000 after acquiring an additional 368,937 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)
Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.
