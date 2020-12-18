TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.40

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.40 and traded as high as $9.20. TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 542,025 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TA shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.31.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.41.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.48). The company had revenue of C$514.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)’s payout ratio is -45.03%.

TransAlta Corporation

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

