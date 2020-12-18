Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,124 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,904% compared to the average volume of 106 call options.

Shares of XENT remained flat at $$22.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,487. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $31.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $719.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.78 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. Intersect ENT’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XENT. BidaskClub downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intersect ENT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 71.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 89,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 37,073 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 62.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 32,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 92.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 151,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 72,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

