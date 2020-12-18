Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 5,109 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,575% compared to the average daily volume of 191 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.24.

Shares of NYSE EC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 19,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.88. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EC. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,305,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 248.6% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,024,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 730,379 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,342,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 30.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ecopetrol by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 165,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

