TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives $38.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.20.
TPIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TPI Composites from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.
In related news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $51,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.66.
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TPI Composites Company Profile
TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.
