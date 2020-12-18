Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.75. Approximately 185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26.

Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

About Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF)

Town and Country Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Town and Country Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, organizations, and businesses in central and metro-east areas of Illinois. It accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, health savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

