Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.98

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) (TSE:TXP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and traded as high as $2.21. Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 156,231 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on TXP. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TXP.TO) in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$429.92 million and a P/E ratio of -21.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.40.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

