Total Access Communication Public (OTCMKTS:TACYY) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) rose 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00.

Total Access Communication Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TACYY)

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless telecommunications services in Thailand. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Telephone Service and Related Services; and Sales of Handsets and Starter Kits. It primarily offers its services in 800 MHz and 1800 MHz frequency bands.

