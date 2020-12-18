Torrent Capital Ltd. (TORR.V) (CVE:TORR) Trading Down 2.4%

Torrent Capital Ltd. (TORR.V) (CVE:TORR)’s stock price fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. 10,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 46,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

The firm has a market cap of C$19.47 million and a P/E ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.69.

In other news, Director Harold James (Jim) Megann acquired 75,000 shares of Torrent Capital Ltd. (TORR.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,031,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$953,675.

Torrent Capital Ltd. focuses on investments in private and public company securities. It also provides merchant banking services to small scale companies, as well as advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

