TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.77.

The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $193.71.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $210,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,586.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 823,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,692,000 after buying an additional 774,685 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 198.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 172,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,442,000 after buying an additional 114,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,089,000 after acquiring an additional 101,654 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $14,455,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,610,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

