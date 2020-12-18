TokenPay Price Tops $0.0608 on Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $293,284.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,979.25 or 1.00060101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023190 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007775 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017825 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00063303 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000275 BTC.

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,795,649 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

TokenPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

