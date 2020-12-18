Tokenomy (TEN) Market Cap Hits $5.12 Million

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Tokenomy has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $247,082.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokenomy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00059109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.50 or 0.00379413 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00026925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $559.55 or 0.02454458 BTC.

Tokenomy Profile

TEN is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy . The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com

