Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.54

Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.54 and last traded at $36.32, with a volume of 44748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.35.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $905.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 0.01.

Tocagen Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

