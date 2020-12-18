Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Trading Up 7.3%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) shares were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 654,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,919,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $109.31 million, a P/E ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 2.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 218.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.
Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.
