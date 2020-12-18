Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.60

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of -0.09.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, carbonated soft drinks, fruit juice drinks, and bottled water, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.