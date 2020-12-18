TigerCash Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. TigerCash has a total market cap of $398,105.86 and $2.55 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One TigerCash token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.47 or 0.00623019 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

