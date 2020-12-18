Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Trading Up 11.9%

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)’s share price was up 11.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $11.69. Approximately 141,006 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 378% from the average daily volume of 29,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THRY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thryv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 5,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $49,590.64. Insiders sold a total of 135,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,519 in the last quarter.

About Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

