ThoreCoin Price Hits $4,394.24 on Exchanges (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $4,394.24 or 0.19490000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $380.92 million and approximately $15,846.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00023364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00131777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.43 or 0.00786946 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00164729 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00390779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00126302 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00077272 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.