Thore Cash (TCH) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $19,363.62 and approximately $22,810.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.22 or 0.00471543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000284 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

