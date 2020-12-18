THORChain Market Cap Achieves $158.62 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. THORChain has a market cap of $158.62 million and $10.61 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00134738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.84 or 0.00776546 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00168451 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00387218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00124946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00078404 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

