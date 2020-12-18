Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG) Shares Down 4.5%

Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 312,870 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 280,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

Thermal Energy International Inc. (TMG.V) (CVE:TMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.79 million for the quarter.

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

