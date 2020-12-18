Theralase Technologies Inc. (TLT.V) (CVE:TLT) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Theralase Technologies Inc. (TLT.V) (CVE:TLT) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 169,508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 361,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a market cap of C$41.88 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20.

About Theralase Technologies Inc. (TLT.V) (CVE:TLT)

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancer in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical laser systems and other technologies for the activation of PDCs; designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Theralase Technologies Inc. (TLT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theralase Technologies Inc. (TLT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.