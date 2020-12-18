The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) traded up 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.14. 1,484,525 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 409% from the average session volume of 291,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded The9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19.
About The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)
The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.
