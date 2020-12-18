The Transfer Token Price Up 9.2% Over Last Week (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One The Transfer Token token can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00004890 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $49.97 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00059418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00364936 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023308 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

TTT is a token. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,458,111 tokens. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

The Transfer Token Token Trading

The Transfer Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

