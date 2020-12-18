The Goldfield (NYSE:GV) Shares Up 0.1%

The Goldfield Co. (NYSE:GV) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98. 456,486 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 124,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.53.

The Goldfield (NYSE:GV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Goldfield had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $48.42 million for the quarter.

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services.

