The Goldfield (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

The Goldfield Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) shares were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98. Approximately 456,486 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 124,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Goldfield from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The Goldfield (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.42 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in The Goldfield during the second quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000.

The Goldfield Company Profile

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services.

