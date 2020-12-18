The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Trading 6% Higher

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)’s stock price traded up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $12.21. 403,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 217,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XONE shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on The ExOne from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Alliance Global Partners lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.27 million, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that The ExOne Company will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The ExOne news, Director John Irvin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $680,325. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The ExOne by 6.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The ExOne by 472.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The ExOne by 92.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in The ExOne by 316.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The ExOne by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

About The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

