TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.93

Shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.93 and traded as high as $6.20. TESSCO Technologies shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 77,586 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.29.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 887,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,616.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki acquired 7,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $47,042.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 63,797 shares of company stock valued at $387,689 in the last ninety days. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TESS. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,014,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 88,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TESSCO Technologies by 277.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 52,130 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

