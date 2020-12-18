TerraCredit Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $75,358.00 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $120,921.30 and $75,358.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded down 56.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraCredit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

