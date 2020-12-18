Tendies Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.10 Million (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded up 89.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tendies has a market capitalization of $611,327.53 and $15.10 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies token can now be bought for $0.0807 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00023404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00131114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.94 or 0.00781552 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00163900 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00382804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00124284 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00077039 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies’ total supply is 7,973,617 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,573,617 tokens. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

Tendies Token Trading

Tendies can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

