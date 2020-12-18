Tendies (TEND) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.58 Million

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Tendies token can now be bought for $0.0596 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tendies has traded 33.2% higher against the US dollar. Tendies has a total market cap of $451,392.01 and approximately $14.58 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tendies alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00134239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.01 or 0.00775022 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00167827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00383931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00078470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00123943 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies’ total supply is 7,972,462 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,572,462 tokens. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

Buying and Selling Tendies

Tendies can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.