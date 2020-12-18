Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Stock Price Down 14.9%

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) shares fell 14.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.82. 8,094,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 459% from the average session volume of 1,446,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

