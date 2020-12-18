TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L) (LON:TBCG) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L) (LON:TBCG) shot up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,222 ($15.97) and last traded at GBX 1,214 ($15.86). 43,078 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 79,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,186 ($15.50).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,134.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 962.31.

In related news, insider Vakhtang Butskhrikidze sold 53,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($16.64), for a total transaction of £681,590 ($890,501.70).

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

