Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Trading 5.3% Higher

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.26 and last traded at $26.81. Approximately 1,100,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,065,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

TMHC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $36,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.