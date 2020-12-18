Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Trading 5.3% Higher

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.26 and last traded at $26.81. Approximately 1,100,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,065,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.
TMHC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.
The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $36,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
