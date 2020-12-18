Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,405 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 241,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 11.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 28.0% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $4,357,140.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,697 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,428. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

TGT traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.42. 6,655,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,912,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.23. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $181.17. The stock has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

