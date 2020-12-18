TaaS (TAAS) Price Hits $0.84 on Exchanges

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One TaaS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00058975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.44 or 0.00376333 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00026421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $567.93 or 0.02472608 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TAAS is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

