TaaS Price Tops $0.84 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS (TAAS) is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

